BARBOUR, Iris Hilda, 78, of Charles City, departed this life Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Barbour Jr.; parents, Edward and Mary Crump; one sister and two brothers. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Thomas, Bruce and Regina Barbour, Cheryl Myers (Thurman) and one devoted, David Jones; six grandchildren, five siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Parrish Hill Baptist Church cemetery, Charles City, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.