BARBOUR, Iris Hilda, 78, of Charles City, departed this life Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Barbour Jr.; parents, Edward and Mary Crump; one sister and two brothers. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Thomas, Bruce and Regina Barbour, Cheryl Myers (Thurman) and one devoted, David Jones; six grandchildren, five siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Parrish Hill Baptist Church cemetery, Charles City, Va.