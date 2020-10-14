Menu
Iris Merle Anderson
ANDERSON, Iris Merle, 63, of Richmond, departed this life October 8, 2020. She is survived by three children, Cornelius Anderson, Deltarsha Dow-Johnson and Yakeshia Anderson; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leroy and Nathaniel Anderson; one sister, Lillian Anderson; companion, Dana Jones; and host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA 23223
Oct
16
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA 23223
