JEWELL, Irma Lee Winstead, 94, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Irma Lee attended Mary Washington College and secretarial school in Washington, D.C. and was a beloved wife and mother who was blessed with a 72-year marriage to her recently departed husband, Lloyd Marvin "L.M." Jewell Jr. They lived in the Lottsburg area of the Northern Neck, both early in their marriage, and returned to enjoy their extended and productive retirement. Irma Lee and L.M. raised their children in the Mechanicsville area, where they had a good life and many friends. The loves of her life were the Hokies, the Yankees, flowers and decorating. Family was the absolute center of her life, from L.M., her children, grandchildren and extended family from both sides. They were her foundation. Irma Lee is survived by daughters, Bonnie Kirkham (Otis) and Susan Loving (Kenny), both of Mechanicsville; son, Lloyd M. "Marty" Jewell III (JoAnn), of Mechanicsville; four grandchildren, Tiffany Kirkham, Ashley Miller, Jason Loving and Krystal Hawke; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Dale Winstead; and her beloved poodle, Torre. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernie Dunnington Winstead and Mary Elizabeth "Lizzie" Winstead; and a sister, Helen Winstead Fielden. The family will receive friends at the Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel, from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. A graveside service will follow in the Melrose United Methodist Church Cemetery, at 2 p.m. The family would appreciate those attending either the visitation or graveside to practice social distancing and wear masks, if not vaccinated, when approaching those outside of their family circle. Those exhibiting symptoms should not attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Melrose U.M.C. Building Fund, P.O. Box 150, Lottburg, Va. 22511 or to Hospice of Virginia, P.O. Box 2098, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2021.