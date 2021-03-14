MARTINEZ DE ANDINO, Irma M., 94, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully on March 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Col. Jose A. Martinez de Andino (U.S. Army). She is survived by her sons, Gerald Martinez de Andino, Thomas W. Martinez de Andino, Francisco A. Martinez de Andino, J. Michael Martinez de Andino; daughter, Irma M. Faszewski; grandchildren, Cari, Steven, Kenneth, Cristina, Lauren, Sarah, Philip, Elena, Joseph, Ana, Nicholas, Catherine, Miguel, Laina, Nicole and Alicia; great-grandchildren, Laken, Riley, Amelia, Noah, Emmy, Sofia, Aaron, Josephine, Luciana and Cassandra. Irma was the family matriarch, not only to her blood, but to every person she encountered and invited into the fold. She hosted gatherings at her house that were filled with food, music and laughter. She wouldn't take no for an answer, plying with food, gifts, attention and most of all, love. She will be deeply, deeply missed. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on March 17, 2021, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., with a funeral ceremony to follow at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A livestream of the service will be made available at the Bliley's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation to find a cure for her great-granddaughter, Josephine.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2021.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Mr. Martinez and Family, I am sorry for the loss of your mom. May the memories of her be a blessing, and bring peace and comfort to you and your family.
Adele
Adele Stinnie
March 19, 2021
To the Martinez family,
When I saw this, my heart stopped and immediately I remembered all of the wonderful times I had with your Mom, Dad and family back in the 70's. Though years have passed, I always hold the great memories of the enthusiastic parties at your parents' home, the way they always made me feel so welcomed and going to Puerto Rico the summer of 1973 with everyone was one of the best experiences.
May the love that she had for each of you fill the void that you feel right now. I can just see your Dad and her hugging and dancing together with those beautiful smiles they would give each other whenever they were together. Heaven gained another Angel. With my sincerest sympathy and May Our Lord wrap his loving arms around each of you, providing comfort always.
Dianne Austin Rust
Dianne Rust
March 14, 2021
I loved your mom she was always a lady. When she came to the dentist I could always keep up with what Irma and Michael were doing. Since I knew them from school.
I'm so sorry for your loss prayers for the family.