MARTINEZ DE ANDINO, Irma M., 94, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully on March 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Col. Jose A. Martinez de Andino (U.S. Army). She is survived by her sons, Gerald Martinez de Andino, Thomas W. Martinez de Andino, Francisco A. Martinez de Andino, J. Michael Martinez de Andino; daughter, Irma M. Faszewski; grandchildren, Cari, Steven, Kenneth, Cristina, Lauren, Sarah, Philip, Elena, Joseph, Ana, Nicholas, Catherine, Miguel, Laina, Nicole and Alicia; great-grandchildren, Laken, Riley, Amelia, Noah, Emmy, Sofia, Aaron, Josephine, Luciana and Cassandra. Irma was the family matriarch, not only to her blood, but to every person she encountered and invited into the fold. She hosted gatherings at her house that were filled with food, music and laughter. She wouldn't take no for an answer, plying with food, gifts, attention and most of all, love. She will be deeply, deeply missed. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on March 17, 2021, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., with a funeral ceremony to follow at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A livestream of the service will be made available at the Bliley's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation to find a cure for her great-granddaughter, Josephine.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2021.