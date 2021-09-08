BRIGHTWELL, Irvin L., Jr., 90, of North Chesterfield, died peacefully at home surrounded by "his girls," Sunday, September 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Bill. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Peggy; and daughters, Judy Robinson (Jeff) and Teresa Brightwell.



He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from DuPont after 40 years of service. He loved anything related to cars or motorcycles. He was a devoted family man and the best daddy ever. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. Burial will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.