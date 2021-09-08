Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irvin L. Brightwell Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
BRIGHTWELL, Irvin L., Jr., 90, of North Chesterfield, died peacefully at home surrounded by "his girls," Sunday, September 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Bill. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Peggy; and daughters, Judy Robinson (Jeff) and Teresa Brightwell.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from DuPont after 40 years of service. He loved anything related to cars or motorcycles. He was a devoted family man and the best daddy ever. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. Burial will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Teresa, I´m so sorry to hear about your father. He was a wonderful person. Lifting up prayers for you and your family at this very difficult time. DonnaMarie Nelms
DonnaMarie Nelms
Friend
September 9, 2021
Sorry to hear about the passing of your dad , Tresea& Judy, sounds like he was a great dad!!
Michael Montgomery
September 9, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to you all.
Chuck and Pam Putney
September 8, 2021
My condolences to Peggy and family.
Ann Quesenberry Hagen
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results