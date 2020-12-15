Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Isabel Clark Flory
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
FLORY, Isabel Clark, widow of Alden Earl Flory, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Snead and her husband, Roger; brothers, Gene Clark and wife, Jeannie, Tommy Clark and Kelly Worsham and his wife, Evelyn; grandchildren, Pascal Snead (Connie) and Ronda Pulliam (Tim); great-grandchildren, Joshua and Payslee Snead and Zachary and Michael Pulliam; and great-great-grandchild, Reese McKenzie Ainsworth. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alden Earl Flory; parents, Fred and Marie Clark; daughter, Rose Marie Gilleland; brother, Harold Clark; and sister, Alyne Clark Thomas. Isabel had been a faithful member of Huguenot Road Baptist Church since 1970. She was a dedicated volunteer at Chippenham Hospital for 20 years and at the Veterans Hospital and Foreign Mission Board. Isabel moved to Lakewood Manor Retirement home in 1999, where she continued her volunteer services. She was an avid gardener and three-time President of Bon Way Garden Club. She had many hobbies but her first love was God and family. She was an inspiration to her family whose love and devotion will be greatly missed. Arrangements are being handled by Woody Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest privately at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I didn't know Isabel very well but we had good times when we were together She was my sister -in-law.My thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time
Dorothy Flory
Family
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results