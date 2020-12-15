FLORY, Isabel Clark, widow of Alden Earl Flory, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Snead and her husband, Roger; brothers, Gene Clark and wife, Jeannie, Tommy Clark and Kelly Worsham and his wife, Evelyn; grandchildren, Pascal Snead (Connie) and Ronda Pulliam (Tim); great-grandchildren, Joshua and Payslee Snead and Zachary and Michael Pulliam; and great-great-grandchild, Reese McKenzie Ainsworth. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alden Earl Flory; parents, Fred and Marie Clark; daughter, Rose Marie Gilleland; brother, Harold Clark; and sister, Alyne Clark Thomas. Isabel had been a faithful member of Huguenot Road Baptist Church since 1970. She was a dedicated volunteer at Chippenham Hospital for 20 years and at the Veterans Hospital and Foreign Mission Board. Isabel moved to Lakewood Manor Retirement home in 1999, where she continued her volunteer services. She was an avid gardener and three-time President of Bon Way Garden Club. She had many hobbies but her first love was God and family. She was an inspiration to her family whose love and devotion will be greatly missed. Arrangements are being handled by Woody Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest privately at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.



