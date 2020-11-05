WARD, Isabell C., 93, departed this life on October 28, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Kenneth Brown; two sisters, Beulah Robinson and Ana Davis of New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held 4 to 6 p.m. today, at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., where a funeral service will be held Friday, 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery (private).