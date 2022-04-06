TILLMAN, Mrs. Isabelle, age 94, of Richmond, departed this life April 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Linwood Tillman Sr. She is survived by one daughter, Linda Bonner; three sons, Linwood Jr., Douglas and Kennard (Marian) Tillman; six granddaughters, Kimberly Turner, Rhonda Smith-Washington, Angela Mason (Alphonso), Tonya Johnson, Katrina Tillman and Morgan Turner-Street (Rahsaan); nine great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Tillman can be viewed Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Friday.