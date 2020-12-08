Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Minister Isaiah Entzminger Jr.
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
ENTZMINGER, Minister Isaiah, Jr., affectionately known as "Ike," "Zeke," "Junior" and "Brother Isaiah," went happily and peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020. Isaiah was born on August 5, 1941, the fifth of 10 children raised on Richmond's south side at "Stop 2" in a little house at #1 Thurman Street. He served in the U.S. Army, attended Smith Madden Business College and worked independently as a tax preparer, bookkeeper and businessman. Most importantly, he served God through ministry and singing the gospel both locally, nationally and internationally. He was preceded in death by wife, Helen D. Moody Entzminger; his father, The Reverend Isaiah Entzminger; mother, Lillie Mae Entzminger; brothers, Roosevelt Entzminger and Johnnie Lee Jackson; and sisters, Mary Jackson Henley, Ellen Entzminger Robinson and Patricia Entzminger Williams. He leaves to cherish his memory five children, Beverly Renee, Katrina, Sophia, Tonya and Isaiah III; brother, William Entzminger Sr.; three sisters, Lillie Robinson, Dr. Barbara Entzminger Thomas and Delores C. Entzminger; 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters/brothers-in-law and friends. His remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. A homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, December 12, at 4 p.m. This service is by invitation only; however, it will be livestreamed on the Mimms Funeral Home Facebook page. Cards and acknowledgements may be sent to The Entzminger Family, 1529 N. Washington Street, Henrico, Va. 23075.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Dec
12
Service
4:00p.m.
livestreamed on the Mimms Funeral Home Facebook page
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mimms Funeral Service, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
December 10, 2020
My prayers and deepest condolences to the entire Entzminger family. Be strong at this time of loss of your dear father.
Marian J. Martin
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results