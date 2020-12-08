ENTZMINGER, Minister Isaiah, Jr., affectionately known as "Ike," "Zeke," "Junior" and "Brother Isaiah," went happily and peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020. Isaiah was born on August 5, 1941, the fifth of 10 children raised on Richmond's south side at "Stop 2" in a little house at #1 Thurman Street. He served in the U.S. Army, attended Smith Madden Business College and worked independently as a tax preparer, bookkeeper and businessman. Most importantly, he served God through ministry and singing the gospel both locally, nationally and internationally. He was preceded in death by wife, Helen D. Moody Entzminger; his father, The Reverend Isaiah Entzminger; mother, Lillie Mae Entzminger; brothers, Roosevelt Entzminger and Johnnie Lee Jackson; and sisters, Mary Jackson Henley, Ellen Entzminger Robinson and Patricia Entzminger Williams. He leaves to cherish his memory five children, Beverly Renee, Katrina, Sophia, Tonya and Isaiah III; brother, William Entzminger Sr.; three sisters, Lillie Robinson, Dr. Barbara Entzminger Thomas and Delores C. Entzminger; 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters/brothers-in-law and friends. His remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. A homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, December 12, at 4 p.m. This service is by invitation only; however, it will be livestreamed on the Mimms Funeral Home Facebook page. Cards and acknowledgements may be sent to The Entzminger Family, 1529 N. Washington Street, Henrico, Va. 23075.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2020.