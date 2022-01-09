BROWN, Ivan Doyle, Colonel USAF (RET), died December 22, 2021 at the age of 90. Doyle was born in Ramsdell (near Sherman), Texas on August 9, 1931, the sixth child of James Stephen and Iva Myrtle (Dyke) Brown. He is survived by his wife of seven years, Juanita Fayrene (Wyatt) Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings; and his former wife of 61 years, Jean Elizabeth (Scott) Brown, the mother of his five children. He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Sue Winfree (Ambrose), Roberta Karen Samples (John Wayne), Jorja Lynn Ewell (Charlie); his sons, Trent Scott Brown (Marlies) and Brandon Doyle Brown (Amy); his grandchildren, Shayne, Alain, Noelle, Meghan, Sarah, Natalie, Laura, Lynnsie, Blake, Aubrie, Andy, Conner and Sam; 11 great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren. He was happy to add Faye's children, Jim, Marci and Kristi as part of his family. In 1942, Doyle's family moved from Texas to Marysville, Washington, where he graduated from high school. He received a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Washington State College (now University), was an Air Force ROTC Distinguished Graduate Student and received his commission as Second Lieutenant in 1954. Doyle and Jean married in her hometown of Wenatchee in 1952. He entered the USAF on active duty in March 1954 and served until August 1980. He received a master's degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1962. Colonel Brown's Air Force career included assignments as Pilot (including 447 C-130 aircraft combat hours in Vietnam), Engineer, Pentagon Staff Officer, Military Airlift Command Deputy Inspector General, Professor of Aerospace Studies at Purdue University and Commander of two Tactical Airlift Wings. His military schooling included Squadron Officers School (Distinguished Graduate), Air Command and Staff College (Distinguished Graduate) and the National War College (Special Recognition) and he was awarded many decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, three Air Medals, four Meritorious Service Medals and two Legion of Merit awards. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked as an engineer and manager for Martin Marietta Corp. He belonged to Bethel Baptist Church in Midlothian, Va. and to many professional organizations including the Air Force Assoc., Military Officers Assoc. of America, Order of Daedalians, Airlift and Tanker Assoc., Disabled American Veterans
and the National War College Alumni Assoc. Doyle's hobbies were golf, woodworking and collecting eagle memorabilia. He loved and had great pride in his family and country, and had great affinity for the dedicated men and women of the armed forces and their families. The two loves of his life, Jean and Faye, also embraced these values. Throughout 31 moves, Jean often said, "Whither thou goest, I will go, wherever thou lodgest I will lodge." A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Disabled American Veterans
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.