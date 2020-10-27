Menu
J. Earle Dunford Jr.
DUNFORD, J. Earle, Jr., died October 25, 2020. The son of Mary Lightfoot and J. Earle "Pete" Dunford Sr., he was born in Richmond on August 28, 1926. A lifelong Richmonder, he was in the final graduating class of Westhampton High School. During World War II, he served in Italy with the Army's Infantry, Engineers and Signal Corps. He was a graduate of the University of Richmond, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Mr. Dunford worked for the Richmond Times-Dispatch for 37 years, starting as a night police reporter, then as business reporter, and ultimately retired as its City Editor. In addition, he was a journalism instructor at the University of Richmond for several decades. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where he served as Senior Warden of the Vestry, as well as other volunteer roles.

In addition to his parents, he was predeced in death by his wives, Jane Carroll Redd Dunford and Bette Worsham Hawkins Dunford; as well as his brother and sister in-law, Edward Lightfoot Dunford (Ann). He is survived by his daughters, Garnett D. Hamerman (Paul) of Midlothian and Catherine M. Dunford of San Francisco; as well as grandchildren, Sarah E. Hamerman of Philadelphia and David L. Hamerman (Chelsea) of Chesterfield; and great-grandson, Cooper O. Hamerman. Additional survivors include niece and nephews, Susan Dunford Freeman (Lennart), Edward L. Dunford Jr. (Taylora), Charles R. Redd (Gail) and Robert L. Redd (Kathy); and stepchildren, John T.W. Hawkins (Anne), Jill Hawkins (Matt Czajkowsksi) and David T. Hawkins (Maggie); as well as additional extended family members.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the nurses, caregivers and staff of Parsons Health Care, Westminster Canterbury for their loving care.

He will be buried at Hollywood Cemetery in a private family service. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or the University of Richmond.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2020.
I was fortunate to work with Earle for many years at the Richmond Times-Dispatch and to learn a lot about journalism and Richmond history from him. I always enjoyed seeing him at St. Paul´s and at cultural events around town. Sending prayers for comfort and peace for all family and friends.
Marggie Graves
October 26, 2020
Garnett & Catherine-your dear dad was a great friend of mine & one of my favorite "pew pals" at our beloved church. What a wonderful, full life he lived. He will be greatly missed. I look forward to celebrating his remarkable life when it´s safe.
Martha Anne Ellis
October 26, 2020