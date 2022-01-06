Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
J. Hunter Ellison
ELLISON, J. Hunter, 51 of Ocean, N.J., departed this life on Friday, December 24, 2021. He was a recently retired Detective Sergeant from the Neptune Township Police Department. J Hunter was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Ellison Jr. He is survived by his mother, Dr. Geraldine H. Ellison; three children, Chanel Ellison, J. Hunter Dabney and February Ellison; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 12 noon at Second Baptist Church, 124 Atkins Avenue, Asbury Park, N.J. Interment will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Richmond, Va. on January 12 at 11 a.m. Funeral services will be livestreamed on YouTube Second Baptist Church of Asbury Park. Arrangement by Scott's Funeral Home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Second Baptist Church
124 Atkins Avenue, Asbury Park, VA
Jan
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Funeral services will be livestreamed
YouTube Second Baptist Church of Asbury Park, VA
Jan
12
Interment
11:00a.m.
Riverview Cemetery
Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest well. Hampton University c/o 1992
Miriam McNeill Gallmon
School
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results