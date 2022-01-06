ELLISON, J. Hunter, 51 of Ocean, N.J., departed this life on Friday, December 24, 2021. He was a recently retired Detective Sergeant from the Neptune Township Police Department. J Hunter was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Ellison Jr. He is survived by his mother, Dr. Geraldine H. Ellison; three children, Chanel Ellison, J. Hunter Dabney and February Ellison; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 12 noon at Second Baptist Church, 124 Atkins Avenue, Asbury Park, N.J. Interment will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Richmond, Va. on January 12 at 11 a.m. Funeral services will be livestreamed on YouTube Second Baptist Church of Asbury Park. Arrangement by Scott's Funeral Home.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.