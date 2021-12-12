STEINBERG, J. Esther, M.D., passed away in the home of her daughter surrounded by her husband and family on November 20, 2021, at the age of 68. In addition to family, Esther loved practicing medicine while wearing Winnie-the-Pooh socks and martial arts, where she was known as the "Black-Belt Grandma." A Funeral Mass, interment and reception will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Va. Flowers are welcome.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.