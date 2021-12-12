Menu
J. Esther Steinberg M.D.
STEINBERG, J. Esther, M.D., passed away in the home of her daughter surrounded by her husband and family on November 20, 2021, at the age of 68. In addition to family, Esther loved practicing medicine while wearing Winnie-the-Pooh socks and martial arts, where she was known as the "Black-Belt Grandma." A Funeral Mass, interment and reception will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Va. Flowers are welcome.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Michael Catholic Church
4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, VA
Clase Liceo Ponceno 1968
December 16, 2021
Saddened to hear your departure to heaven, Remembering and praying, your friends from Liceo Ponceno, 1998!
Arleen Martínez
School
December 16, 2021
