RICHMOND, Jack Forrest, 85, of Middletown, Pa., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born on September 10, 1935, in Harrisburg, Pa., to the late Walter Forrest and Jennie Anna (Dymond) Richmond. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann (Johnson) Richmond.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six sons, Dale and wife, Diane, Todd, Stanley and wife, Elizabeth, James, Scott and wife, Janelle and George and wife, Linde; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Roy Houser; a brother, Larry Richmond and wife, Pam; and a sister, Barbara Richmond. He was predeceased by a stepdaughter, Cathy Houser.
Jack proudly served in the United States Army. He taught drivers education, physical education and science at Douglas Freeman High School in Richmond, Va., for 26 years. He enjoyed coaching and was involved with the Fuzzy Few Organization. He was an avid fisherman and the past president of the Highspire Alumni Association. Jack adored his grandchildren and truly enjoyed watching them play sports.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial with full military honors will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa. Family and friends are invited to share memories, condolences and view Jack's services at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, Pa. 17011 or to Fuzzy Few, FFO, Inc., P.O. Box 136, Hummelstown, Pa. 17036.