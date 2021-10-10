HODGE, Jack Scriven, 88, of Roanoke, Va., died peacefully at Brandon Oaks, on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Mr. Hodge was born on February 14, 1933 in Harrisonburg, Va. to the late Robbie Hodge Shirley and Luther Scriven Hodge. Mr. Hodge grew up in Falmouth, Va. and was a 1951 graduate of Augusta Military Academy, serving as a cadet captain his senior year. Mr. Hodge was a 1957 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Engineering.
After graduation from the University of Virginia (UVA), he served in the United States Army at Ft. Knox, Ky. Upon completion of his military commitment, he went to work for the Virginia Department of Highways as an Engineer Trainee. Over the course of a 39-year career he rose to his dream job, of becoming the department's Chief Engineer. During his time as Chief Engineer, he oversaw the construction of the I-295 Varina-Enon Bridge and the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel. In 1996 Mr. Hodge retired to the family farm in Blackstone, Va. and promptly went back to work as a consultant engineer for Volkert, Inc. for 20 years. He was a registered Professional Engineer.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Scott Hodge; his son, Jack Scott Hodge and wife, Lee Ann; granddaughter, Jill McClain and husband, Jason; and great-granddaughter, Wren McClain.
A private service for the family will be conducted in Roanoke, Va., with the Rev. Burton Robinson officiating. Burial will take place at the Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone, Va. at a later date.
Mr. Hodge's final days were made comfortable by the outstanding care provided by the Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Unit and Good Samaritan Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Mr. Hodge to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfnd.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.