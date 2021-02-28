MACE, Jack D., of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord eight days before his 94th birthday, on Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was loved by all who knew him. He was honest, patient, hardworking, with a quick wit. Known to his family as "Pa," he could fix anything. A proud WWII veteran, he served as a Seabee for the U.S. Navy. After serving in the military, Jack continued his career as a professional truck driver, accomplishing three million Safe Driving Miles. He retired after 39 years, but that did not keep him off the road. Jack and Peggy became traveling gypsies, exploring the countryside in their RV. He was also an active member of West Richmond Church of The Brethren, and a 32nd Degree Mason with Masonic Lodge 14. Jack was also a member of Teamster 592, and the American Legion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison and Annie (Garber) Mace; siblings, Estelle Mace, Garnett Mace, Thelma (Mace) Landes and Don Mace. Jack is survived by his wife of 69 years, Leila "Peggy" Maxwell Mace; children, Terrie Call (Jim), Gayle Todd (John), Jack Dwayne Mace (Melinda) and Keith Mace; grandchildren, Amanda Hunsucker (Ricky), Brian Todd (Erin), Josie Mace, Jamee Morris (Andrew), Zachary Todd, Nick Todd, Corey Call, Caitlin Todd, Clarese and Maxwell Mace; four great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Rowe and Betty Ashmore; and a very special sister-in-law, Mary Jo Maxwell. The family will receive guests from 12 to 1 p.m. with funeral service following from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, at West Richmond Church of The Brethren, 7612 Wanymala Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229. Graveside service will follow at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to West Richmond Church of The Brethren. The funeral service will be streamed on the church website, wrcob.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.