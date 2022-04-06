Menu
Jack Rudisill
RUDISILL, Jack, 84, of Charles City, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Autumn; and companion, Ella Mae Hylton. Jack was the owner of Roxbury Construction and enjoyed spending his free time fishing and gardening. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Cindy Rozell (David), Jingle Hylton (Ronald), Richard Rudisill Jr. (Teresa), Michael Rudisill (Kathy), Chris Rudisill (Glenn); grandchildren, Chris, Jenny, Amy, Angie, Chad, Robbie, R.J., Richard III, Andrew, Scott, Kaitlin, Aaron; great-grandchildren, Jailynn, Jessa, Hannah, Juliet, Adam, Josh, Samantha, Michael III "Tripp," Kaila, Noah, Emma, Kelsea, Triston, Jaxon, MyKenzie, Madison, McKinley, Jaycen; great-great-grandchildren, Winter, Aizen, Waylon; caregiver and former spouse, Virginia Adkins; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, with a memorial service starting at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2022.
