YOUNG, Jack Eugene, 78, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Jack is joining the love of his life of over 50 years, Margaret Edith Young; he was also preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Wesley Young and Mabel Lester Young; brothers, Kenneth Young and Ralph Herbert Young; half-brothers, James Young and Ronald Wesley Young; half-sisters, Mae Linkous and Peggy Story; brother-in-law, Leon Allen; and a stepdaughter, Denise Young. He is survived by his daughter, Gail Young Marshall and husband, David; son, Dale Alexander Young; grandchildren, Caitlyn Marshall, Bracey Marshall and Hannah Young; great-grandson, Jace Marshall; half-sisters, Pat Young and Louise Allen; brother-in-law, Ronald Phillips and wife, Connie; second wife, Lelia Young and family; special four-legged friend, Daisy; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Jack served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked and retired from Honeywell after more than 38 years of service. He loved his family and took great pride in his home and his yard. He also enjoyed woodworking, working in his garage, taking rides and "piddling." A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son Chester Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at J.T. Morriss & Son Chester. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Chesterfield Co. Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.