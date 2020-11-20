Menu
Jackie DeShazo Jr.
DESHAZO, Jackie, Jr., departed this earth at his mother's home in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Jackie was born in Richmond, Va. on August 13, 1985. He grew up in Richmond, Va. and Savannah and Atlanta, Ga. He graduated from Atlee High School and Virginia Commonwealth University. Jackie is survived by his parents, Wilhemina Cook DeShazo (AKA-Mina) and Jackie Lyron DeShazo Sr.; daughter, Stella Marie DeShazo; sister, Nicole Parker (Timothy Emanuel); brother, Jason DeShazo (Amanda); and a host of relatives and friends. A private memorial service for the family will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
November 20, 2020