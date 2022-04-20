SPIERS, Jackie, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of April 15, 2022.



Jackie was vivacious, loving, playful, stylish, thoughtful and intelligent. She was a proud and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She cherished her husband, Otis and she was happiest by his side. They were husband and wife for 69 wonderful years.



Jackie was a terrific bridge player and partner, a committed and skillful volunteer at the Museum Shop at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for several decades and a member of many women's clubs in Richmond. She loved to travel, enjoying many trips with Otis, favorites being to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Sandbridge Beach. The whole family was often included on their adventures. We were lucky!



Jackie was born in Welch, West Virginia, to Luston Davis Moore and Marian Eubank Moore. She had five brothers she adored, Marvin, Owen, Stuart, Richard and Robert. All have predeceased her.



Remaining to remember and to celebrate Jackie's life are her beloved husband, L. Otis Spiers Jr.; her children, Dr. Leon Spiers III (Ann), Jan Spiers (Kai Dozier); grandchildren, Cary Oaster (Clint), Cate Oliveri (Dominick), Sara Spiers; and great-grandchildren, Evie and Joey Oliveri. Also the many caregivers at Cedarfield who respected and treasured her too. We are grateful for them all.



Jackie found great joy in making her family and friends feel welcomed and special. She was very, very good in doing just that.



Jackie's spirit, like her beautiful blue eyes, twinkled. Her memory lives on with all of us who knew and loved her.



The West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home in Glen Allen, Virginia, is handling arrangements.



Funeral services will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.