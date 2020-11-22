BOWLES, Jacquelin Gertrude Griggs Booth, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Saviour in the heavenly choir on November 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 12, 1924, in Richmond, Va. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Edward N. and Lorraine G. Griggs; brother, Edward N. Griggs Jr.; husband, Marion R. "Mike" Booth; and husband, William H. "Bill" Bowles. She is survived by daughter, Jacquelin Spears (Robert); sons, Michael E. Booth (Phyllis), Steven P. Booth (Janis) and David M. Booth; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jackie inherited ownership of the Booth Memorial Company in 1966 (at the death of her husband). She operated the business successfully until 2014 when she retired at age 90.
Jackie was also known regionally as a mezzo soprano, singing in local opera productions (most notably "Amahl and the Night Visitors" as Amahl's mother for several years), as soprano soloist in numerous church choirs (Tabernacle Baptist, First Baptist, Centenary United Methodist and 7th St. Christian) and countless weddings and funerals during her singing career. She lived for 59 years at 1511 Wilmington Avenue in Laburnum Park, which has been the center of family life since 1961. Jackie was an outstanding Christian lady and a proud member of the Greatest Generation.
Private burial was in Riverview Cemetery. There will be a memorial service/celebration of her wonderful life in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.