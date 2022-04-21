Menu
Jacqueline Brown
BROWN, Jacqueline, 89, departed this life April 13, 2022. Jacqueline leaves to cherish and honor her memory a loving and dedicated daughter, Ronda Brown-Broxton of Richmond, Va.; devoted grandson, Darryl L. Broxton II of Richmond, Va.; brother, Kermit Clements; sister-in-law, Caroline Clements; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m., Pine Hill Baptist Church, 609 Worsham Road. Interment church Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2022.
