Jacqueline Lloyd "Jackie" Cozens
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
COZENS , Jacqueline Lloyd 'Jackie', 79, of Richmond, went to Heaven on September 21, 2021. Cherishing her memory are her son, Lloyd and wife, Karen; daughter, Christi Hancock and husband, David; and five grandchildren, Paul and wife, Maggie, Lizzie and Patrick Cozens and Dawson and Sierra Hancock. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Cozens; grandson, Christian Cozens; granddaughter, Ella Hancock; and brother, Ron Lloyd. She was born February 12, 1942 in Raleigh, N.C. to the late Waylon Herman and Eleanor Garrick Lloyd. Jackie attended Hermitage High School and Richmond Professional Institute (VCU). She loved staying home with her children until she returned to her career as a passionate teacher, primarily at Brookland Middle School. Jackie was also an adoring grandmother and nothing made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved the Outer Banks, hosting parties, taking frequent long walks and line dancing. Jackie had a strong faith, spending over 60 years with her Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church family, teaching adult Sunday school with her husband, Bill and making wonderful friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m. September 25 at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, 2300 Dumbarton Road. A reception at Hatcher will follow immediately, with the interment at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church
2300 Dumbarton Road, VA
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church
2300 Dumbarton Road, VA
Sep
25
Interment
2:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
In Memory of a Special Friend!
Fay (and Don) Turner
September 23, 2021
Sadly, I did not see much of Jackie after she was stricken with this terrible disease and I moved to Canada. But the photo chosen for the notice of her passing says it all: Jackie was almost always the brightest light and biggest smile in the room! Her cheerfulness was infectious, and I have many lovely memories of it growing up. I can only image the thousands of children, inside her own family and as her students at school and in church, whose lives were enriched by her passion and joy. It's what we leave behind that counts, and Jackie left behind a legacy of caring and happiness. Our deepest condolences go out to her lovely family, whose paths were doubtlessly enriched by Jackie's nurturing. Her spirit also lives on through you. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time. Steve and Virginie
Steven Lett
Family
September 23, 2021
