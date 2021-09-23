COZENS , Jacqueline Lloyd 'Jackie', 79, of Richmond, went to Heaven on September 21, 2021. Cherishing her memory are her son, Lloyd and wife, Karen; daughter, Christi Hancock and husband, David; and five grandchildren, Paul and wife, Maggie, Lizzie and Patrick Cozens and Dawson and Sierra Hancock. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Cozens; grandson, Christian Cozens; granddaughter, Ella Hancock; and brother, Ron Lloyd. She was born February 12, 1942 in Raleigh, N.C. to the late Waylon Herman and Eleanor Garrick Lloyd. Jackie attended Hermitage High School and Richmond Professional Institute (VCU). She loved staying home with her children until she returned to her career as a passionate teacher, primarily at Brookland Middle School. Jackie was also an adoring grandmother and nothing made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved the Outer Banks, hosting parties, taking frequent long walks and line dancing. Jackie had a strong faith, spending over 60 years with her Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church family, teaching adult Sunday school with her husband, Bill and making wonderful friends.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m. September 25 at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, 2300 Dumbarton Road. A reception at Hatcher will follow immediately, with the interment at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.