Sadly, I did not see much of Jackie after she was stricken with this terrible disease and I moved to Canada. But the photo chosen for the notice of her passing says it all: Jackie was almost always the brightest light and biggest smile in the room! Her cheerfulness was infectious, and I have many lovely memories of it growing up. I can only image the thousands of children, inside her own family and as her students at school and in church, whose lives were enriched by her passion and joy. It's what we leave behind that counts, and Jackie left behind a legacy of caring and happiness. Our deepest condolences go out to her lovely family, whose paths were doubtlessly enriched by Jackie's nurturing. Her spirit also lives on through you. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time. Steve and Virginie

Steven Lett Family September 23, 2021