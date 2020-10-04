Menu
Jacqueline Crump Nunnally
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
NUNNALLY, Jacqueline Crump, 88, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020. Jackie was a devoted wife, amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Melvin Baugh Nunnally Jr. on July 8, 2012; and also her parents, Jasper Crump and Mattie Robbins. She is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Melvin III "Binky" (Debbie), David (Cathy), Lee (Amy) and Scott Nunnally (Amy); seven grandchildren, Holly Held (Chad), Justin (Brittany), Melvin IV "Max," Jessica, Avery, Sophie and Connor Nunnally; sisters, Helena Lewis, Judith Lovic (Bob); sister-in-law, Ann Gray; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Jackie was born in 1932 in Richmond and was reared in the Masonic Home. She graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1951 and attended Mary Washington College. She was a member of the Old Dominion Women's Club and served as a past President. She was also a member of the Valentine Women's Club. Jackie was a lifetime member of Northminster Baptist Church. During their 58 years together, she and Mel did a lot of traveling including an African Safari to Tanzania, whitewater rafting down the Colorado River and Gauley River and explored the Galapagos Isles.

An inurnment service will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. Dr. Charles B. Nunn officiating.

The family would like to thank Janice Carrie for many years of assistance and friendship, and also Heritage Green Assisted Living and At Home Hospice Care for their compassionate care.
Kathy Paulin
October 3, 2020
So sorry to hear this sad news, David....We will be praying for you and your family!!!
Ron and Terry Haden
October 1, 2020
Mel and Jackie were two of my favorite cousins. We didn't get to see each other often, but it was always so delightful to spend time with them and enjoy all the birds and other critters. My deepest sympathy to all. She will be greatly missed.
NAN A BARSOTTI
October 1, 2020