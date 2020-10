GOULD, Jacqueline E., 70, passed away after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Richard L. Gould Sr. Jackie is survived by her four children, Christina Isley, Ashley Gould, Michael Gould and Richard Gould; also by her seven grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.