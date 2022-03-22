MYLUM, Jacqueline Baker Childress "Jackie", 87, slipped peacefully away from this life to her eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday March 4, 2022.



She was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church and community. She was a member of the local Lioness/Lions Club, where she held many offices and headed up many fundraisers. She'll be missed by many and remembered for her giving nature and her love of flowers and plants.



She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Freddie and Emily Baker; first husband, Emmett Childress Jr.; second husband, Wilson "Duke" Mylum; sisters, Betty Schesventer and Gay Nell Taylor (Willie); and son-in-law, Bobby Johnson. She is survived by daughter, Susan C Johnson; sons, Emmett Childress III, Wilson "Duke" Mylum Jr. (Mona); grandchildren, Robert "Bud" Johnson (Sarah), Ashley Johnson, Anthony "Tony" Childress and Slava Maslov; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Lillie Kieper (Ronald); brother-in-law, Charles Schesventer; and a host of nieces and nephews.



There will be a "celebration of her life" memorial service at Landmark Baptist Church, 4000 Creighton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23223, where she was an active member. On Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 6 p.m., there will be a reception following at her home in Highland Springs for friends and family.



Her cremated remains will be buried along side her late husband on Friday, March 25 at Douglas Presbyterian Church cemetery in Farmville, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.