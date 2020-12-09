Menu
Jacqueline Deuell Rice
1961 - 2020
RICE, Jacqueline Deuell, 59, of Henrico County, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1961, in Hampton, Va. Jacqueline is survived by loving parents, Tommy and Tina Deuell; her beloved only child, Riley B. Rice; brother, Phillip Deuell and wife, Gayle; brother, Mike Deuell and wife, Vanessa; and devoted sister, Debbie Deuell Calder and husband, Corey. Jacqueline adored her four nephews and niece, Adam Deuell and wife, Cindy, Chris Deuell, Corey Tyler Calder and wife, Kelsey, Taylor Calder and Kimberly Deuell McDonald and husband, Eric. Jackie will be remembered for her love of family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, including beaches all over the east coast, definitely a "toes in the sand" kind of girl and loved every minute. Jackie also loved bowling with her friends on leagues at Schrader Lanes and Sunset Bowl and was a huge NASCAR fan at RIR. There will be no service; in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Jacqueline's name.
Brook I am so sorry for your loss. Your mother was a dear friend who always gave amazing hugs. I´ll miss that most about her. May she be at peace. Sam
Sam Prickett
December 9, 2020
My prayers are with your family. We were friends and neighbors on West End Drive.
Susanne Seay Loving
December 9, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family. Such a beautiful spirit gone much too soon. Love, Lorraine Mawyer, Linda and Charlie Taylor.
Lorraine, Linda and Charlie
December 9, 2020
Oh my goodness, my heart hurts to see this. I met Jackie when she worked at Virginia Power at Innsbrook and I worked with Tommy at West Broad. Sending prayers to all of her family.
Jody Harlow
December 9, 2020
