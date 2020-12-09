RICE, Jacqueline Deuell, 59, of Henrico County, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1961, in Hampton, Va. Jacqueline is survived by loving parents, Tommy and Tina Deuell; her beloved only child, Riley B. Rice; brother, Phillip Deuell and wife, Gayle; brother, Mike Deuell and wife, Vanessa; and devoted sister, Debbie Deuell Calder and husband, Corey. Jacqueline adored her four nephews and niece, Adam Deuell and wife, Cindy, Chris Deuell, Corey Tyler Calder and wife, Kelsey, Taylor Calder and Kimberly Deuell McDonald and husband, Eric. Jackie will be remembered for her love of family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, including beaches all over the east coast, definitely a "toes in the sand" kind of girl and loved every minute. Jackie also loved bowling with her friends on leagues at Schrader Lanes and Sunset Bowl and was a huge NASCAR fan at RIR. There will be no service; in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
in Jacqueline's name.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.