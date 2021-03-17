TURNER, Jacqueline C., age 62, of Richmond, departed this life March 12, 2021. She is survived by one daughter, LaShawnda Turner; one son, Jaevion Conyard; three grandchildren, Pashion George, Chance Gary and Tristian Anderson; one great-granddaughter, Asiyah Christian; three sisters, three brothers, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, Thursday, at 3:30 p.m. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:15 p.m. Thursday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.