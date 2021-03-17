Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jacqueline C. Turner
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
TURNER, Jacqueline C., age 62, of Richmond, departed this life March 12, 2021. She is survived by one daughter, LaShawnda Turner; one son, Jaevion Conyard; three grandchildren, Pashion George, Chance Gary and Tristian Anderson; one great-granddaughter, Asiyah Christian; three sisters, three brothers, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, Thursday, at 3:30 p.m. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:15 p.m. Thursday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results