TURNER, Jacqueline Vanessa, 74, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, March 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarice and Percy Holmes Sr.; sisters, Iris L. Kenny and Earnestine A. Holmes; and brother, Percy Holmes Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, Vanessa and Barbara Holmes; foster daughter, Sylvia Snead; granddaughter, Richelle Hurdle; grandson, Richard Hurdle Jr.; granddog, Snowflake; sisters, Gwendolyn H. Marsh and Dr. Marymal L. Holmes of Bowie, Maryland; brothers, Sherlock V. Holmes Sr., Purcell B. Holmes Sr. and Randolph W. Holmes; brother-in-law, James Kenny; devoted friend, Delores Ballard; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where walk-through visitation will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service Saturday, March 20, 2021, 9:30 a.m., with live-streaming available on the website. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.