TWINE, Jacqueline "Jackie" Turner, 87, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Monday, September 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Originally from Chase City, she was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Turner; her husband of 54 years, William "Bill" Twine of Chesapeake; five brothers, Joe and his wife, Lottie, Paul, Harry and his wife, Ardelle, Herman, Graham and his wife, JoAnne Turner; and her daughter, Gayle Twine Gwaltney. Jackie went to Mary Washington College, and retired from the Virginia Beach Department of Social Services. She was a member of Bethia United Methodist Church, and of several book and bridge clubs.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Twine Gersbach and husband, John, of Charlottesville, Va.; a son-in-law, Wendall Gwaltney of Chesterfield; a grandson, Matthew Gwaltney and wife, Kaitlyn; great-granddaughter, Lily Grace of Chesterfield, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. Additionally, a reception will follow the graveside service at the funeral home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.