Jacqueline Turner "Jackie" Twine
TWINE, Jacqueline "Jackie" Turner, 87, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Monday, September 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Originally from Chase City, she was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Turner; her husband of 54 years, William "Bill" Twine of Chesapeake; five brothers, Joe and his wife, Lottie, Paul, Harry and his wife, Ardelle, Herman, Graham and his wife, JoAnne Turner; and her daughter, Gayle Twine Gwaltney. Jackie went to Mary Washington College, and retired from the Virginia Beach Department of Social Services. She was a member of Bethia United Methodist Church, and of several book and bridge clubs.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Twine Gersbach and husband, John, of Charlottesville, Va.; a son-in-law, Wendall Gwaltney of Chesterfield; a grandson, Matthew Gwaltney and wife, Kaitlyn; great-granddaughter, Lily Grace of Chesterfield, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. Additionally, a reception will follow the graveside service at the funeral home.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Memorial Gathering
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory
653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA
Sep
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory
653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA
Sep
27
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA
Sincerest condolences to Jackie's family and friends. We worked together at VA Beach Dept of Social Services many years ago. Rest in Peace
Dale Harvey Johnson
Work
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results