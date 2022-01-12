SETTLE, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Carter, age 91, of Lawrenceville, Va., passed away January 9, 2022 surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Edward Allen and Annie Mae Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Howard Settle; and her sister, Ann Dey. She is survived by her son, John H. Settle Jr. and wife, Dolores; her daughter, Marie S. Morton and Paul; her grandchildren, Rebecca S. Arnold and husband, Matthew and Jack Settle; her sister, Dot Harper; her sister-in-law, Noel Settle; and many nieces and nephews.
After attending Longwood College, Jackie married Howard in 1950. Their loving marriage endured for 66 years prior to Howard's death in 2016. Jackie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by her family. She was a fabulous cook, seamstress and really a jack-of-all-trades. Anything that needed doing, she would figure it out. She had an incredible determination and could accomplish anything she set out to do.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15, at Williams Funeral Home with interment in Crestview Memorial Park, La Crosse, Va. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Linda Powers, JoAnn Wells and CMH Home Health and Community Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Jackie. Memorial contributions may be made to CMH Home Health and Community Hospice, 300 E. Ferrell St., South Hill, Va. 23970, Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department, 400 N. Main Street, Lawrenceville, Va. 23868 or a charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.