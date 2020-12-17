AICHOLTZ, James "Fred", of Richmond, Va., born July 27, 1959, passed peacefully at Henrico Doctors' Hospital with his family at his side on Friday, December 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, James Fredrick Aicholtz Sr. Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Betty and Dave Doss; twin daughters, Jessica and Lauren Aicholtz; sister, Donna; and brother-in-law, Dennis Garris; brother, Richard Aicholtz; aunts, uncles and many cousins. Fred was a Chief Structural Engineer at Corman Construction. His daughters were his whole world. He was a loving son and brother. Fred's favorite motto to live by was "The meaning of life is to give life meaning." He enjoyed listening to his records, especially The Eagles. Fred spent his days playing billiards and cards at the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1163 as a proud member and trustee. He loved fishing in Nags Head, N.C. Fred was a proud Hokie graduating from Virginia Tech with a BSCE. He was an avid Washington Redskins football fan. He took great pride in working in his yard and driving his Hokie red Challenger. Fred will be extremely missed by all of his friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Moose Lodge 1163 for the Children of Moose Heart at 4366 Springfield Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 18, at Affinity Funeral Service – Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life when it is safe to do so in Nags Head, N.C. upon his wishes. The memorial service will be livestreamed and online condolences can be expressed via affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.