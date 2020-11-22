REPASS, Dr. James Albert, 81, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, in Richmond, after a prolonged illness. Jim was born October 1, 1939. He graduated magna cum laude from Hampden-Sydney College. Jim studied medicine at the Medical College of Virginia. After a tour of duty in the Navy as a ship's physician during the Vietnam War, he specialized in internal medicine and nephrology and practiced in Richmond until his retirement in 1998. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Fred G. Repass and Hazel (Wiles) Repass of Salem, Va.; and his older brother, Fred G. Repass Jr. of Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jackie (Gordon) Repass; and two brothers, Dr. John Scott and Judith Repass, Roanoke, Va. and Thomas Hurt and Carolyn Repass, Jonesboro, Tenn.; also three nieces, one nephew and one stepgrandson. The family requests memorials be made to Boxer Rescue & Adoption, 11003 Racoon Ridge Ct., Reston, Va. 20191.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.