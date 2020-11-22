Menu
Dr. James Albert Repass
REPASS, Dr. James Albert, 81, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, in Richmond, after a prolonged illness. Jim was born October 1, 1939. He graduated magna cum laude from Hampden-Sydney College. Jim studied medicine at the Medical College of Virginia. After a tour of duty in the Navy as a ship's physician during the Vietnam War, he specialized in internal medicine and nephrology and practiced in Richmond until his retirement in 1998. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Fred G. Repass and Hazel (Wiles) Repass of Salem, Va.; and his older brother, Fred G. Repass Jr. of Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jackie (Gordon) Repass; and two brothers, Dr. John Scott and Judith Repass, Roanoke, Va. and Thomas Hurt and Carolyn Repass, Jonesboro, Tenn.; also three nieces, one nephew and one stepgrandson. The family requests memorials be made to Boxer Rescue & Adoption, 11003 Racoon Ridge Ct., Reston, Va. 20191.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
Jackie, I have fond memories of Jim out at St Luke´s hospital. He was a knowledgeable and reliable consultant. You are in my thoughts.
Claude Wilson
November 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dr. arepas I was his nurse at the McGuire Clinic He was such a gentleman and a pleasure to work for
Anne Moncure call
November 22, 2020
As a tribute to Jim, his service as a veteran and his outstanding and compassionate service to his patients, we will be planting a tree in his honor. Knowing him, his gentle manner and his ability to make me smile each time I saw him will remain a warm and comforting memory for us. We will miss him, but never forget him. May he Rest In Peace and Prosperity as he joins the Army of Angels above, delivering messages from our Lord and Savior.
Mary and Brian Vickerman
November 20, 2020