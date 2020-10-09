APPLEWHITE, James "Sonny" "Butter", 88, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Bernice Smiley Applewhite; father of Lisa Gillispie (Glen), Keith Applewhite (Mindy) and Sheila White (Earl); grandfather of Grayson, Matthew, Joshua, Sean, Paul, Jacque, Lindsey and Kaitlyn; great-grandfather of Miles, Kaydence, Rylie and Harper; and brother of Shirley Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lillian Applewhite; sisters, Becky Wilmoth, Eleanor Mitterer and Madge Willis. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, at the Morrissett chapel. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Camp Baker (SOAR365), 3600 Saunders Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227 and make the check payable to SOAR365.