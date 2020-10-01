SMITH, James Aubrey, 85, of Chester, Va., died on September 29, 2020. He was born in Petersburg on July 11, 1935. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan Wright Smith; his daughters, Toni Smith Clark and husband, Jeff and Laura Smith Falthzik and husband, Eric. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma Parrish Smith and Harry Clay Smith; and his brother, William Clay Smith Jr. Jimmy was a graduate of Petersburg High School and Randolph Macon College, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and played on the men's varsity basketball and baseball teams. Being an outstanding athlete, he also enjoyed playing softball. He was a longtime member of Saint Mark's United Methodist Church. Jimmy retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corporation after 35 years of service. After retiring, he enjoyed travelling, spending time with friends and family and playing golf several times a week. He lived to shoot his age on a regular basis and made six holes-in-one in his lifetime. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Saint Mark's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1905, Petersburg, Va. 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.