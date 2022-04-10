BAKER, James Wilbur, 76, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Mozelle Baker; son, John Hilliard; grandson, Jonathan Hilliard; and great-grandson, Amir Kyrie; sister, Jeanett Carter; brother, Harvey Lee Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Family and friends please assemble at funeral home by 12:45 p.m. Masks are to be worn during the service.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.