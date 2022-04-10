Menu
James Wilbur Baker
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 13 2022
1:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Home
BAKER, James Wilbur, 76, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Mozelle Baker; son, John Hilliard; grandson, Jonathan Hilliard; and great-grandson, Amir Kyrie; sister, Jeanett Carter; brother, Harvey Lee Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Family and friends please assemble at funeral home by 12:45 p.m. Masks are to be worn during the service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Home
1827 Hull St., Richmond, VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
April 10, 2022
