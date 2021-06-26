BALSAMO, Mr. James "Jimmy" Kenneth, age 53, departed this life Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Born October 16, 1967 in Louisiana, he is survived by his two daughters, Caleigh Balsamo, Eliza Balsamo; fiancee, Laura Flournoy; mother, Evelyn Balsamo; father, John Balsamo; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. His wife, Lindsay Balsamo; brother, John Balsamo; and mother-in-law, Barbara Lou Smith, preceded him in death.
Jimmy, or "Jimbo," was a deep feeler, devoted father and known by his passion for life, people and food. With his Louisiana upbringing and Cajun roots, he was a fantastic cook who graciously hosted and celebrated life with others around the table. He loved his family more than anything in the world. His sense of humor, goofy nature and fun-loving demeanor will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life service will take place June 26, at 2 p.m. at The Lodge at Hope Church in Richmond, Va.
James was civil in an old world way. He worked very hard as a manager in Richmond, putting in extremely long hours, but that never made him forget his humanity or his good manners. Am so sorry to learn that he has died so young. Condolences to his family.
Ann Bayliss
Friend
June 28, 2021
Many of us who live in Europe and knew Jimmy at TF1 French television are devastated to hear about his death. He was a wonderful person - full of joy and love. He was kind, he was a bon vivant, he was smart, he was funny. Anything you did with Jimmy alongside was fun. He made everything better. He was a truly special person and just hearing his name would bring a smile to your lips. We would very much like to be in touch with Caleigh and Eliza. We want to tell them that if they ever want to come to France they have three good friends of Jimmy´s here ready to welcome them - Ellie Beardsley &Ulysse Gosset, Stephanie Dupasquier and Sabrina Faetanini. We also knew and loved Lindsey. Please someone be in touch with us. We are really heartbroken about this
Thank you.