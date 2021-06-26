Many of us who live in Europe and knew Jimmy at TF1 French television are devastated to hear about his death. He was a wonderful person - full of joy and love. He was kind, he was a bon vivant, he was smart, he was funny. Anything you did with Jimmy alongside was fun. He made everything better. He was a truly special person and just hearing his name would bring a smile to your lips. We would very much like to be in touch with Caleigh and Eliza. We want to tell them that if they ever want to come to France they have three good friends of Jimmy´s here ready to welcome them - Ellie Beardsley &Ulysse Gosset, Stephanie Dupasquier and Sabrina Faetanini. We also knew and loved Lindsey. Please someone be in touch with us. We are really heartbroken about this Thank you.

Ellie Beardsley Work June 27, 2021