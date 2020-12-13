BEACH, James "Jimmy" Edward, 78, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Rosa Mae and George Nelson Beach; and sisters, Nancy Jenkins (Foster) and Margaret Frederico. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Judy Smith Beach; Jimmy, his son, with Terri and their family, grandson, Brian and Jessica, Lisa, Jon, Charlie, Nelson and Kali; Michelle, his daughter, with Ralph and their family, grandson Shawn and Channing, Tyler, Jack, Brett; grandson, David with Jazzie, and their family, Daniel and Olivia, due April 15; granddaughter, Kristin and her daughter, Hayden; brother, Jerry and wife, Pat; sister-in-law, Susan and husband, Joe; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Jimmy enjoyed athletics, excelling at Glen Alpine High School in Burke County. Jimmy continued his love for sports throughout his life teaching and coaching young boys' baseball and football. On June 9, 1962, he married his childhood sweetheart, Judy. In addition to being a wonderful and caring husband, dad, Papa and great Papa, he was always inspired to give back to the community members. He retired from Dupont and was a member of Bensley Bermuda Rescue Squad. His most precious accomplishment was his family. He loved spending time with them in whatever capacity. These were the most precious and enjoyable times of his life. His love for the Lord taught to him by his parents, was demonstrated throughout his life as a living testimony to God's love and forgiveness. Since 2000, he has had a very active membership at God's Storehouse Baptist Church where he served in many capacities; Chairman of the Deacon Fellowship, Building and Ground Chair and others. He loved this extended family and devoted many hours to helping with this ministry. Jimmy's family will receive friends Tuesday, December 15, 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. His Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, December 16, 1 p.m. at the funeral home. His interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to God's Storehouse Baptist Church, 5007 Jessup Rd., Richmond, Va. 23234.