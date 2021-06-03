Menu
James Henry "Jim" Bickerstaff III
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
BICKERSTAFF, James "Jim" Henry, III, 65, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Henry Bickerstaff Jr. and Pauline Bloxton Bickerstaff; and his sister, Brenda Bickerstaff. Jim was an over the road trucker for over 20 years before retiring. He was a friendly and outgoing neighborhood guy. You didn't have to be his neighbor to know the pleasure of Jim's company. Each cherished friendship he had was unique and irreplaceable. He also had a love for all animals, especially his two cats. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. If you knew Jim, you knew about his sons. He always talked about his two boys. Jim is survived by his two sons, James Marshall Bickerstaff (Rachel Coley), of Austin, Texas and Brian Joseph Bickerstaff (Laura Zicarelli), of Richmond, Va.; sister, Janet Bickerstaff Dykes (Hank Dykes), of Quinton, Va.; brothers, John Wayne Bickerstaff (Janit Jones), of Henrico, Va. and Kenneth Michael Bickerstaff (Shirley Gatto Fraer), of Henrico, Va.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; the mother of his sons, Tery "Mother Theresa" Bickerstaff; and beloved cats, Velvet and Willie. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chester location of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Va. 23831. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard Street, Richmond, Va. 23221. Interment will directly follow the service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Animal League (RAL). Condolences may be registered to the family at jtmorriss.com. "AWE, HELLFIRE!"

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Chester Chapel
3050 W, Chester, VA
Jun
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Benedict Catholic Church
300 N, Richmond, VA
Jun
5
Interment
1:00p.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
1400 S, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This month, I have had the pleasure of knowing Mr. B for 5 years. We saw each other weekly as he made regular contributions to the Catholic Charities food pantry and always took the time to share news, and stories, and bring me much needed cups of coffee and snacks. Above all else, he loved talking about his sons, and anyone could see how much he loved them. I always appreciated the many layers of his character, and as the pastor noted at his service, he was a kind and beautiful man. Mr. B had the rare quality of being both strong and soft and I am a better person for having known him. We should all inspire to enrich our communities the way he did.
Erin Cave
Friend
June 5, 2021
To the family & friends of James Bickerstaff, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for James. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I loved Jim so much. We knew each other for 51 years. It is a terrible loss for anyone that knew him. He was the most compassionate, caring, sweetest person I have ever known. I am so lost knowing I can't text him or call him. We take people for granted so much. I am thinking about both of you. He loved his sons so much. I know you will miss him so much.
Kim Conley
Friend
June 3, 2021
