This month, I have had the pleasure of knowing Mr. B for 5 years. We saw each other weekly as he made regular contributions to the Catholic Charities food pantry and always took the time to share news, and stories, and bring me much needed cups of coffee and snacks. Above all else, he loved talking about his sons, and anyone could see how much he loved them. I always appreciated the many layers of his character, and as the pastor noted at his service, he was a kind and beautiful man. Mr. B had the rare quality of being both strong and soft and I am a better person for having known him. We should all inspire to enrich our communities the way he did.

Erin Cave Friend June 5, 2021