Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James B. "J.B." or "Jimmy" Brannan
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
BRANNAN, James B. "J.B." or "Jimmy", 83, of Mechanicsville, entered into God's garden, reuniting with his wife of 49 years, Phyllis, to grow vegetables for His Kingdom Thursday, January 6, 2022. He is survived by his children, Tami Brannan Crouch (Rick Morris) and Dennis Brannan; grandson, Kyle Crouch (Jessica); great-grandson, Elijah Crouch; brother, Clifton Brannan; as well as several nieces and nephews. Jimmy continued the multi-generational family tradition as a "green-thumbed" vegetable farmer, operating J.B. Brannan Farm in Studley. He was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church and held numerous community leadership roles. Jimmy served 12 years on the Hanover Planning Commission and five years on the Richmond Regional District Planning Commission. He served on the Board of Directors of Hanover County Farm Bureau, was a member of LEE-DAVIS/Hanover Young Farmers and was a member of Richmond East Moose Lodge. In 1996, Jimmy was named Farmer of the Year by the Hanover Ruritan Club. Jimmy was a hard worker; he never met a stranger and had a personality that was larger than life. His wit, humor and stories will be missed by countless members of the community who would just stop by for random visits. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Salem Presbyterian Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. If you are ill or concerned about potential exposure to pathogens, online condolences may be made at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Salem Presbyterian Church cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Tammy & Dennis, our deepest sympathy and prayers to you and your family. We fondly remember all the good times we had with your parents, two of the best people we have ever met. Your dad is now with your Mom, the love of his life, we will remember them both forever. Kathy and Walter
Kathy Boswell
Friend
January 8, 2022
Tammy & Dennis, We are sending you our deepest sympathy, thoughts, and prayers to all of the family. Your Dad was such a wonderful friend and we will forever remember him and Phyllis. Love to you all. Judy and Joe
Joseph F Bowles
Friend
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results