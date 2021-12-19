BROWN, James E., 81, James was preceded in death by his wife, Earlene Brown; son, Willie Clarence Carlisle Jr.; parents, Daniel and Lue Ireen Brown; brother, Clarence Brown; and sister, Ella Louise Seay. He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Dr. Pamela Brown; and brother, Daniel Brown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He also leaves to cherish his memories a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021. at 11 a.m. Interment Va. Veterans Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.