James E. Brown
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BROWN, James E., 81, James was preceded in death by his wife, Earlene Brown; son, Willie Clarence Carlisle Jr.; parents, Daniel and Lue Ireen Brown; brother, Clarence Brown; and sister, Ella Louise Seay. He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Dr. Pamela Brown; and brother, Daniel Brown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He also leaves to cherish his memories a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021. at 11 a.m. Interment Va. Veterans Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
December 19, 2021
