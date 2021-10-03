Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James William Bush
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
BUSH, James William, was born June 22, 1946, in Knoxville, Tennessee and died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, of congestive heart failure at St. Mary's Hospital.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Kabler Bush; and his mother, Pauline Stamps Bush. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judith Guthrow Bush; his son, Jeffrey Bush, and wife, Melissa and their two children, William and Wesley; and his son, James F. Bush. Survivors also include his brothers, Robert Bush and his wife, Linda, of Knoxville, Tenn. and Chester Bush of Richmond and his three children, Ashley, Amanda and Charlie and their families; and his brother-in-law, Dr. Earl Guthrow, and his wife, Mary and their two sons, Andrew and John.

Jim graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1968 with a B.S. in Business Administration. He was a member of Kappa Alpha and joined the Army Reserves in 1968, where he served for six years. He then earned an MBA from the University of Richmond in 1983.

He retired from Reynolds Metals after 30 years of service and later worked for two nonprofits, Commonwealth Catholic Charities and the Maymont Foundation. He retired in 2019 from the State Corporation Commission as an Insurance Financial Analyst.

Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He loved bicycling, riding many miles each week. Later in life, he and Judy attended many concerts (The Eagles were their favorite) and traveled the U.S. and Europe. He taught himself to play the guitar and found comfort in 'picking.'

His family will receive visitors at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel on Tuesday, October 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be performed at Greenwood Memorial Gardens on Patterson Avenue on Wednesday, October 6 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jim's favorite charities, The Salvation Army, the USO and Toys for Tots. Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneralhome

huguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Oct
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
Patterson Avenue, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Judy and family, Thinking of you all and hoping the good memories bring you comfort. Praying for you all.
Maryanne Paccione
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results