BUSH, James William, was born June 22, 1946, in Knoxville, Tennessee and died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, of congestive heart failure at St. Mary's Hospital.Jim was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Kabler Bush; and his mother, Pauline Stamps Bush. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judith Guthrow Bush; his son, Jeffrey Bush, and wife, Melissa and their two children, William and Wesley; and his son, James F. Bush. Survivors also include his brothers, Robert Bush and his wife, Linda, of Knoxville, Tenn. and Chester Bush of Richmond and his three children, Ashley, Amanda and Charlie and their families; and his brother-in-law, Dr. Earl Guthrow, and his wife, Mary and their two sons, Andrew and John.Jim graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1968 with a B.S. in Business Administration. He was a member of Kappa Alpha and joined the Army Reserves in 1968, where he served for six years. He then earned an MBA from the University of Richmond in 1983.He retired from Reynolds Metals after 30 years of service and later worked for two nonprofits, Commonwealth Catholic Charities and the Maymont Foundation. He retired in 2019 from the State Corporation Commission as an Insurance Financial Analyst.Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He loved bicycling, riding many miles each week. Later in life, he and Judy attended many concerts (The Eagles were their favorite) and traveled the U.S. and Europe. He taught himself to play the guitar and found comfort in 'picking.'His family will receive visitors at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel on Tuesday, October 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be performed at Greenwood Memorial Gardens on Patterson Avenue on Wednesday, October 6 at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jim's favorite charities, The Salvation Army, the USO and Toys for Tots. Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneralhome