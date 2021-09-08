Menu
James F. Callahan Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
CALLAHAN, James F., Jr., 80, of Richmond, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. He worked for Massey Wood and West for many years. Survivors include his wife, Margie; three children, Donna (Tom), Tim (Tina) and Linda (John); two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 9, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. Interment will be private. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Margie and family the years of memories with you warm my heart. Jimmy's smile and kind hearted soul lives on warmly in my heart and my mind. Margie you are and always will be my Guardian Angel.
Patricia Fridley
Friend
September 11, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Callahan was a very intelligent person I worked with James at Massey wood and west he always made us laugh and doing end of the year inventory with him was a great learning experience ,he was the man to ask about parts prices you name it he knew . You will be missed dearly James
Yvonne davis
Friend
September 8, 2021
Margie and Family So sorry for the lose of Jimmy. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers the coming days.
Susan Carpenter Fink
September 8, 2021
Mr. Callahan was our MWW service technician for many years. Such a helpful, kind, concerned man...very customer oriented. Blessings to the family.
Mary DePillars
Other
September 8, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sandra & Jim Hutchinson
Family
September 8, 2021
