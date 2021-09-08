CALLAHAN, James F., Jr., 80, of Richmond, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. He worked for Massey Wood and West for many years. Survivors include his wife, Margie; three children, Donna (Tom), Tim (Tina) and Linda (John); two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 9, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. Interment will be private. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.