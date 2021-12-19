CALPIN, James "Jim" Andrew, 83, of Midlothian, Va., passed away unexpectedly December 8, 2021. Jim was born December 14, 1937, to the late James and Winifred (McHale) Calpin in Scranton, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Nancy (Calpin) Walsh; brother-in-law, Robert Walsh; sister-in-law, Patricia Calpin and brother-in-law, Peter J. McElhinney. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Joann Kameen Calpin, of Midlothian; and five children, Kathleen Newton (John) of Midlothian, James (Karen) of Vienna, Va., John of Burbank, Calif., Pegeen Turner (David) of Raleigh, N.C. and Patrick (Christine) of Falls Church, Va. He was a wonderful Pop to his grandchildren, whom he adored, Colleen, Erin, J.J., Will, Henry and Elizabeth. He is survived by his brother, Robert Calpin of Moosic, Pa.; sister-in-law, Mary (Kameen) McElhinney of Forest City, Pa.; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Carole Kameen of Forest City, Pa. He Jim graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1955, where he played basketball, football and was President of his senior class. In 1959, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from the University of Scranton, followed by graduate work at the University of Pittsburgh and received two master's degrees, one in Chemistry and a second in Industrial Hygiene from Drexel University. During his 50-year career, Jim worked for several companies in both Pennsylvania and Virginia, including Rohm and Haas Company in Bristol, Pa., Sauquoit Fibers in Scranton, Pa., Roche Biomedical Laboratory, LabCorp and Analytics Laboratory in Richmond, Va., where he retired as the Laboratory Director. He was a Certified Industrial Hygienist and active with the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), where he was named as a Matheson Fellow. He was also an Adjunct Professor in Industrial Hygiene and Asbestos Analysis at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Jim was a proud Catholic and longtime member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, where he served as a lector, member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and volunteered in the parish prison ministry program.
As a Renaissance man, Jim had many interests, including watercolor painting and pastels (member of the Bon Air Artists Association), as well as studying astronomy, solving Sudoku puzzles, visiting bookstores, libraries and museums, traveling, bowling, baking, telling jokes, rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, flying kites, teaching, reading books and maps and listening to Mannheim Steamroller, ZZ Top, ABBA and Neil Diamond. Jim was known by many as a bow tie aficionado.
Following in his father's footsteps as a lifetime avid golfer, he was a member of the Providence Golf Club Retired Men's Golf League where he shot his age at 80 years old. In his retirement, Jim volunteered with the St. Edward's prison ministry, the Science Museum of Virginia, Feed More and was an instructor with the Lifelong Learning Institute.
Jim's family would like to offer their gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Midlothian and Brookdale Personal Care, as well as the Encompass Home Health staff for their kind and compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.blileys.com
. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Bliley's Chippenham Funeral Home, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, Va., immediately followed by a committal in the church's columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Edward's Prison Ministry (https://sec.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/HumanConcerns
) or the Science Museum of Virginia (https://support.smv.org/pages/annual-fund-monthly-giving
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.