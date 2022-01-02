CALPIN, James "Jim" Andrew, 83, of Midlothian, Va., passed away unexpectedly December 8, 2021. Jim was born December 14, 1937 to the late James and Winifred (McHale) Calpin in Scranton, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Nancy (Calpin) Walsh. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Joann Kameen Calpin, of Midlothian; and five children, Kathleen Newton (John) of Midlothian, James (Karen) of Vienna, Va., John of Burbank, Calif., Pegeen Turner (David) of Raleigh, N.C. and Patrick (Christine) of Falls Church, Va. He was a wonderful Pop to his grandchildren, whom he adored, Colleen, Erin, J.J., Will, Henry and Elizabeth. Online condolences may be made at www.blileys.com
. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Bliley's Chippenham Funeral Home, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, Va., immediately followed by a committal in the church's columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Edward's Prison Ministry https://sec.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/HumanConcerns
) or the Science Museum of Virginia (https://support.smv.org/pages/annual-fund-monthly-giving
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.