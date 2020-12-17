CARR, James Thomas, 83, of N. Chesterfield, Va., loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Jim graduated from the University of Richmond in 1959. He served his entire 38-year career working for Life of Virginia and its affiliated and successor companies. He enjoyed traveling, socializing with his friends, working in his yard and spending time with his family. Jim was known for his quick wit and friendly manner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Chastain and Ruth Bain Carr; and his brother, J.C. Carr. He is survived by his wife, Mabel Bailey Carr; son, James Carr; daughter, Shannon Carr and her husband, Duane Ferrell; two grandsons, Jack and Luke Carr; and brother, Gene Carr. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, at Waverly Cemetery, Spring Branch Rd., Waverly, Va. 23890. For those unable to attend, a webcast will be available on Jim's obituary page at www.morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2020.