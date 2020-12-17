Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Thomas Carr
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
CARR, James Thomas, 83, of N. Chesterfield, Va., loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Jim graduated from the University of Richmond in 1959. He served his entire 38-year career working for Life of Virginia and its affiliated and successor companies. He enjoyed traveling, socializing with his friends, working in his yard and spending time with his family. Jim was known for his quick wit and friendly manner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Chastain and Ruth Bain Carr; and his brother, J.C. Carr. He is survived by his wife, Mabel Bailey Carr; son, James Carr; daughter, Shannon Carr and her husband, Duane Ferrell; two grandsons, Jack and Luke Carr; and brother, Gene Carr. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, at Waverly Cemetery, Spring Branch Rd., Waverly, Va. 23890. For those unable to attend, a webcast will be available on Jim's obituary page at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Waverly Cemetery
Spring Branch Rd, Waverly, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
He was one of the first people I met when I joined Life of Virginia as a wet behind the ears graduate in 1965. He was such a nice person and made me feel at home instantly. I unfortunately lost contact when I left the company and was sorry to learn of his passing but will always remember him.
james carneal
December 21, 2020
Mabel Our deepest sympathy as we remember Jim. Please know you and your family are in our hearts and prayers. Love and Hugs Diane and Art Redfern
Diane and Art Redfern
December 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Mabel, and your family. Jim and I delighted in giving each other a hard time (all in fun) and he will be missed by not only his family but many friends as well. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Bill and Barbara
Bill and Barbara Tinsley
December 19, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Jim's passing . Knew Jim through his son going to Elmont Elementary School and his insurance company. He was a very fine man/person to know. Know he will be missed.
Bob Crummette
December 19, 2020
Mabel, please know you and your family are in my prayers. Appreciate you as a friend, and understand what this experience is for you.Sincerely, mary conley
mary conley
December 18, 2020
Working with Jim for over 30 years was a pleasure and his smile and sense of humor made even cloudy days seem bright. My condolences to you and the family Mabel, having just lost my spouse my thoughts and prayers are with you. Peace and Blessings Brian
Brian Morgan
December 18, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jims passing and praying for Mabel and family. No more suffering, no more pain. He is with Jesus now.
Marie Hines
December 18, 2020
Mabel and family, I am so saddened by Jim´s passing. He was truly a great leader to many of us at Life of Virginia and brought that special "quick wit" with him every day to share with us! May God bless you and your family at this difficult time
Kay Duncan
December 18, 2020
He did indeed have a quick wit. Our condolences to Shannon and Mabel.
Katherine Cordova
December 18, 2020
I worked with Jim for over 25 years. He was a wonderful man and a joy to be around. I´m sorry that we lost contact over the years and sincere condolences to Mabel.
Jerry metz
December 17, 2020
Worked for Jim at Life of Virginia many years age. He was funny but kind. Sorry for your loss.
Harriet James
December 17, 2020
Deepest sympathy on Mr. Carr's passing. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Gerry Johnson
Gerry Johnson
December 17, 2020
Mabel, Prayers and Hugs for You and Family
Waymon & Aretta Sanders
December 17, 2020
I worked with Jim at SEC computer company. I admired him greatly for his leadership, kindness and always smiling. God bless
Spencer lauterbach
December 17, 2020
Prayers for you and your family.
Betty Young
December 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results