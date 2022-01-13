COBB, James Robert, age 74, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 in the comfort of his home after a brave battle with heart disease. Heaven gained a kind and faithful servant.
James was born in Goldsboro, N.C. on June 22, 1947 to Edward and Elizabeth Cobb. He was a 1966 graduate of Newport News High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He went on to graduate from Christopher Newport College in 1978. He lived a full life, filled with family and friends. He was an avid golfer and his passion for the game was only surpassed by his love for the Lord and his family.
Family left to cherish his memory include his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Jerry Ann Baker Cobb; daughter, Angela Burr (Daniel); grandsons, Conner and Carson Burr; sister, Nancy Langston; and his beloved pup, Nipper.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A visitation of family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.