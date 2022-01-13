Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Robert Cobb
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
COBB, James Robert, age 74, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 in the comfort of his home after a brave battle with heart disease. Heaven gained a kind and faithful servant.

James was born in Goldsboro, N.C. on June 22, 1947 to Edward and Elizabeth Cobb. He was a 1966 graduate of Newport News High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He went on to graduate from Christopher Newport College in 1978. He lived a full life, filled with family and friends. He was an avid golfer and his passion for the game was only surpassed by his love for the Lord and his family.

Family left to cherish his memory include his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Jerry Ann Baker Cobb; daughter, Angela Burr (Daniel); grandsons, Conner and Carson Burr; sister, Nancy Langston; and his beloved pup, Nipper.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A visitation of family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Cool Spring Baptist Church
9283 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Jan
14
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Cool Spring Baptist Church
9283 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville, VA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 14, 2022
Jimmy I am honored to have known you and what a truly nice person you were. I will often of you especially when seeing your family and Nipper. for you and your family.
Taft Cameron
Friend
January 13, 2022
Jerry, Angie and the entire family, I´m sending you so much love and prayers for peace and comfort.
Mimi Hicks
Friend
January 13, 2022
Heaven surely gained a very special Angel. I love you my brother and carry you in my heart forever.
Nancy Langston
Family
January 13, 2022
Jerry, Angie & all of the family, we offer our prayers. As I've heard Jerry mention so many times, we have the Lord with us.
Ronnie Lewis
Family
January 13, 2022
Jerry, Angie, I am so very sorry for your loss. Jim was a good man. May you find comfort that he is no longer suffering and is in the arms of the Lord.
Dee Hodges Bartram
School
January 13, 2022
Our sincere condolences to the Cobb Family. Horace and Carolyn Jeffries
Horace Jeffries
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results