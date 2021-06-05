Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Alvin Crouch Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy
Aylett, VA
CROUCH, James Alvin, Jr., 79, of St. Stephens Church, Va., went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, Julia Richards (Larry) and Emily Dishman (Michael); and a loving and devoted sister, Dora Anne Fogg. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Logan, Luke and Sophie Richards, Anneke and Zachary Dishman; a niece, Anne F. Tucker; and nephew, J.D. Fogg III (Kate); among other family and friends. Alvin Jr. was a graduate of R.P.I., now VCU. He served his country in the United States Army, worked over 30 years for Henrico County and later, owned and operated a laundrymat in Highland Springs. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Aylett Chapel of B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Providence United Methodist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
1:00p.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Jun
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
B W White Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by B W White Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.