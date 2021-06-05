CROUCH, James Alvin, Jr., 79, of St. Stephens Church, Va., went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, Julia Richards (Larry) and Emily Dishman (Michael); and a loving and devoted sister, Dora Anne Fogg. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Logan, Luke and Sophie Richards, Anneke and Zachary Dishman; a niece, Anne F. Tucker; and nephew, J.D. Fogg III (Kate); among other family and friends. Alvin Jr. was a graduate of R.P.I., now VCU. He served his country in the United States Army, worked over 30 years for Henrico County and later, owned and operated a laundrymat in Highland Springs. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Aylett Chapel of B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Providence United Methodist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 5, 2021.