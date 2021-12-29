Menu
James Clifton "Jimmy" Davis
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
DAVIS, James "Jimmy" Clifton, age 85, of Bumpass, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. James was born May 4, 1936 in Thomasville, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his son, James Keith Davis. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Polly M Davis; sons, Michael (Mike) Davis and Steven (Steve) Davis; grandchilden, Monica D. Jones, Jessica D. Mastian, Joshua (Josh) Davis, Kendall D. Rogers, Shelby Davis and James "Jed" Davis; great-grandchildren, David, Alex and Elizabeth; siblings, Susan Binns and Freddie Davis. Jimmy was an electrician for 40 years. He worked for multiple companies over the course of this life but ended up working for himself. He was a devoted member of two fraternal organizations, Masonic Lodge Metropolitan #11 and Ashland Moose Lodge #2099. A visitation will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home located at 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005 on Friday, December 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions can be made to the Louisa County Rescue Squad. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com for the Davis family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Dec
31
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.