James Edward Dixon Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
DIXON, James Edward, Jr., age 81, of Richmond, departed this life February 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kaarema Terry. He is survived by one daughter, Loa Miller. He is survived by one sister, Audrey Mae Dixon; a host of nieces, among them a devoted, Tamara Morris; nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mr. Dixon can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 3:30 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
6
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Quenshelle Davis and Family
March 4, 2021
Love you daddy always and forever in my heart! until we see each other again
Jojo
March 4, 2021
Sending my luv and condolences to my family
Cheryl Mills
March 4, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 4, 2021
