DIXON, James Edward, Jr., age 81, of Richmond, departed this life February 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kaarema Terry. He is survived by one daughter, Loa Miller. He is survived by one sister, Audrey Mae Dixon; a host of nieces, among them a devoted, Tamara Morris; nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mr. Dixon can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 3:30 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.